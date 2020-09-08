National League South fixtures revealed for St Albans City

St Albans City will start the National League South part of their season at home.

Saints will have their first competitive contest of the year on Saturday, October 3, when they make their entry into the FA Cup at the second round qualifying stage.

And the league will begin three days later when Hampton & Richmond Borough visit Clarence Park.

Their first away match comes on October 10 at FA Trophy finalists Concord Rangers while the now normal Boxing Day and new year fixtures against Hemel Hempstead Town will be sandwiched by a game away at Slough Town.

City host Welling United on Good Friday before going to Chippenham Town on Easter Monday.

The league ends with a trip to Maidstone United on May 29, seven days after the final home game against league favourites Havant & Waterlooville.

Their latest pre-season game on Saturday ended in a 0-0 draw away to Hendon.

St Albans City 2020-2021 fixtures in full:

Sat Oct 3 FA Cup second round qualifying

Tue Oct 6 Hampton & Richmond Borough H

Sat Oct 10 Concord Rangers A

Sat Oct 17 Ebbsfleet United H

Sat Oct 24 Welling United A

Sat Oct 31 Chippenham Town H

Sat Nov 7 Oxford City A

Tue Nov 10 Braintree Town H

Tue Nov 17 Dartford A

Sat Nov 21 Hungerford Town H

Sat Nov 28 Eastbourne Borough A

Tue Dec 1 Dulwich Hamlet A

Sat Dec 5 FA Trophy second round

Sat Dec 12 Tonbridge Angels H

Sat Dec 26 Hemel Hempstead Town H

Mon Dec 28 Slough Town A

Sat Jan 2 Hemel Hempstead Town A

Sat Jan 9 Chelmsford City H

Sat Jan 16 Bath City A

Sat Jan 23 Maidstone United H

Sat Jan 30 Dorking Wanderers H

Sat Feb 6 Billericay Town A

Tue Feb 9 Dulwich Hamlet H

Sat Feb 13 Tonbridge Angels A

Sat Feb 20 Eastbourne Borough H

Sat Feb 27 Hungerford Town A

Sat Mar 6 Havant & Waterlooville A

Sat Mar 13 Slough Town H

Tue Mar 16 Hampton & Richmond Borough A

Sat Mar 20 Concord Rangers H

Sat Mar 27 Ebbsfleet United A

Fri Apr 2 Welling United H

Mon Apr 5 Chippenham Town A

Sat Apr 10 Braintree Town A

Tue Apr 13 Dartford H

Sat Apr 17 Oxford City H

Sat May 1 Billericay Town H

Mon May 3 Dorking Wanderers A

Sat May 8 Bath City H

Sat May 15 Chelmsford City A

Sat May 22 Havant & Waterlooville H

Sat May 29 Maidstone United A