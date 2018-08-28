Advanced search

St Albans City exit FA Trophy with disappointing showing against Weymouth

PUBLISHED: 22:04 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:14 27 November 2018

St Albans City were beaten 2-0 by Weymouth in their FA Trophy replay.

A lacklustre St Albans City were sent crashing out of the FA Trophy with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Weymouth.

Goals from Ben Thomson and Ryan Glover were enough for the Southern League side to advance to a first round proper meeting at home to Needham Market.

City will look at their possession throughout the game at Clarence Park but they spurned far too many chances to test the keeper and get the win.

And the Saints may also think that their chance went in the first game on Saturday.

The opening goal was as soft as they come, certainly from a home point of view.

A long ball forward dropped over the head of Lewis Knight and with Dean Snedker badly-positioned towards the edge of his own box it was a relatively simple finish for Thomson.

Snedker got a modicum of revenge later in the half when he denied the same player with a block when arguably he should have made it two.

However, they were the only chances for the visitors in a half that was dominated by Saints, certainly in terms of possession.

Where it fell down was with that final bit of quality or shred of determination and desire to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Khale Da Costa was head and shoulders above the rest of his yellow-shirted team-mates in creating chances as he gave Callum Buckley a torrid first half.

The best chance though fell to Zane Banton, recalled to the team in the absence of Ben Herd.

A corner was turned towards the back post by David Moyo where Banton was lurking.

However, he didn’t get anywhere near enough contact in it and could only glance it off the outside of the post and wide.

David Noble had the other big chance when he curled an effort from the edge of the area wide of the upright with Jordan Seabright beaten.

The second half didn’t see the intensity that was needed from Saints though.

They did enjoy possession but bar a wicked swirling shot from Tom Bender, that the keeper turned over, and one from Noble that Seabright shovelled behind, there was little to suggest a comeback.

In fact the longer the half went on the more fractious it became with both benches increasingly frustrated at the decisions of the officials

Manager Ian Allinson exhausted all of his substitute options, throwing on Ralston Gabriel, Sam Merson and Jacob Gardiner-Smith, in a vain attempt to claw their way back.

But any hopes were fully extinguished as the Terras made the game safe two minutes from time, Ryan Glover looping a shot into the top corner past a despairing Snedker.

It sparked wild celebrations from the Weymouth support and sent Saints heading for the competition’s exit door.

St Albans City: Snedker, Banton (Gabriel 66), Bender (Gardiner-Smith 83) Noble (Merson 83), Knight, Diedhiou, Da Costa, Sambou, Kiangebeni, Moyo, Wyatt.

Sub (not used): Kamdjo.

Weymouth: Seabright, Brooks, Buckley, Zubar, Sherring, Wakefield, Ngalo (Sa 80), McCarthy, Thomson, Goodship (Baggie 63), Glover.

Subs (not used): Thomas, Baker, Wells.

Goals: Thomson 13, Glover 88

HT: St Albans City 0 Weymouth 1

Attendance: 174

Referee: Robert Whitton (Braintree)

