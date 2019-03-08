St Albans City 'so close' to big things says Joe Iaciofano after Dartford draw

Joe Iaciofano got his first goal for St Albans City away to Dartford. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Joe Iaciofano believes St Albans City are on the cusp of something great despite starting their National League South campaign with two draws.

The striker, signed from Northampton Town during the summer, opened his Saints account in the 1-1 draw at Dartford, a match which followed a score-less affair with Chippenham Town on Saturday.

And he saw enough in the much-improved performance in Kent to suggest they are very much on the right track.

"We're so close," said the 20-year-old. "We're getting in the right areas and it's just the final ball that is letting us down.

"But David Noble's ball through to me for the goal was unbelievable and that's the difference.

"That's the quality he has and the quality we need right through the team.

"Once it clicks and we start getting the easy goals, the little tap-ins, the ones across the box, then we'll be flying.

"We'll score goals for fun."

Those types of chances were in abundance late on at Princes Park as City tried to reclaim the lead and take the three points.

Sam Merson's introduction was pivotal to these with one thunderous piledriver rattling the underside of the bar and bouncing out.

He also sent in a succession of long throws and there were corners too that saw the ball bobbling around the box simply begging for a touch or a deflection.

If there was one criticism of St Albans in this period it was the lack of someone on their toes and following it in but Iaciofano says that is another minor improvement that could send Saints soaring.

He said: "It's the fine things and if they go for you, we'd have three points. It was just one of those games.

"The goal we give away was sloppy, we're better than that.

"It's frustrating no to win but I'm obviously buzzing to get my goal and get off the mark.

"That gives me confidence and it's something to build on to score more and more."

Confidence is something not in short supply for the diminutive striker and it is something that is fuelled by his new surroundings.

"I love it here," he admitted. "The boys are great, the manager is great and I get a different vibe from when I was at other clubs.

"It is so early in my time but I feel settled already and to feel like this is perfect for me.

"It gives me the platform to have an unbelievable season."