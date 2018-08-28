Herd returns as Allinson anticipates ‘great opportunity’ for St Albans City against Watford

Ben Herd should return for St Albans City against Watford. Picture: Leigh Page Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ben Herd should make a return to the St Albans City side when they face Watford at Clarence Park in the semi-final of the Herts Senior Cup.

The full-back has missed the last few weeks with a troublesome hamstring injury but has managed the last couple of training sessions and is expected to at least be on the bench.

Clovis Kamdjo is also back after a spell away from the club on compassionate leave but David Noble will definitely miss out.

Manager Ian Allinson has long said that this trophy is a priority for him and his team but even though the Premier League outfit will pose a stern test, he is ready for the challenge.

Speaking to the Herts Ad he said: “We had them watched in the last round against Bishop’s Stortford and they were totally in control.

“They kept the ball really well and if we are not on our game we will be in trouble.

“But this is a great opportunity for us, especially at home.”

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Follow @npmetcalfe on Twitter for updates from Clarence Park and see www.hertsad.co.uk/sport for report and reaction.