Watford U23s to return to Clarence Park regularly this season

Watford's youngsters last played at Clarence Park in the 2015-2016 season. Picture: DANNY LOO Archant

St Albans City have announced a new partnership with Premier League Watford that will see the Hornets' U23 side play at Clarence Park.

Watford last played regularly at the ground back in the 2015-16 season and this deal will see the club's development side play their league fixtures at the home of the Saints.

Admission for these fixtures will be £3 on the gate although entrance will be free for all fans who have taken out either a membership with the Saints or who are season ticket holders with Watford.

Saints' co-owner Lawrence Levy said: "With Watford being our local Premier League club we are really excited about this relationship.

"One of our key objectives is to develop talent locally so working with Watford U23s is an opportunity that both clubs will benefit from."

Speaking on the Watford website Barry Quin, the club's head of academy coach and player development, said: "We see this ground-sharing move for our development squad matches as a very positive thing."