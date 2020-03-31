Advanced search

St Albans City remain in dark as National League suspend season indefinitely

PUBLISHED: 17:18 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 31 March 2020

St Albans City remain in limbo after the National League suspended the season indefinitely. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City remain in limbo after the National League suspended the season indefinitely. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Questions still remain for St Albans City about what happens next after the National League suspended the 2019-2020 season indefinitely.

The FA voided all non-league football from step three down, expunging all results from the record book, but step two Saints were left in limbo.

The uncertainty has now increased with the league seemingly in favour of finishing the current campaign at all costs.

They said: “The National League board met earlier today and reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least April 3.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.

“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice and is consulting regularly with the FA and other stakeholders and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the season.”

Timescales for when the season will continue are naturally unknown but questions over player contracts and whether clubs can buy or sell, among many others, will hopefully be part of those discussions.

Part of the statement voiding the season said there would be no promotion to National League South this year but relegation apparently still remains a possibility.

