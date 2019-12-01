Chris Winton happy that St Albans City have got 'more than enough' ability to avoid relegation

New St Albans City assistant manager Chris Winton leads the warm-up ahead of the game with Chelmsford City at Clarence Park. Picture: IAN HALL Archant

New St Albans City assistant manager Chris Winton says he has already seen enough in his short tenure at Clarence Park to suggest they are more than capable of avoiding relegation from National League South.

The former Kings Langley and Walton Casuals number two joined last week and after watching the FA Trophy game at Welling United, he was in the dugout at Clarence Park to watch his side come back to draw 1-1 with Chelmsford City.

He has also taken charge of his first two training sessions and is excited about what he and the team could achieve if they finally realise their potential.

He said: "I took in the game at Welling in the FA Trophy and the first-half performance was very good.

"And it was then I realised we've got more than enough. We've got an abundance of quality and there was some heart and desire.

"It was pleasing [against Chelmsford]. We were slow out of the blocks and slow to get to grips with things.

"But we asked them to show some courage and they showed that in abundance in the second half.

"I've been here a week now and there are certain things to work on for sure but if they show that level of character and heart then we'll be fine."

The performance against Chelmsford City, especially in the second-half, was something which would have finally brought some hope to the beleaguered club.

Winton was certainly happy to see some of his ideas slowly starting to come to fruition.

He said: "We've talked about being secure behind the football when we have it so that we're thinking about defending when we're attacking and thinking about attacking when we are defending.

"It's all about having that speed of thought.

"In the first half we were reacting too late to the second ball. We've got to be ready and on it straight away.

"But the second half was so much better and I'm really proud of the boys.

"We spoke about not being so frantic when we win the ball back. We want to try and get a few passes in and regain some rhythm.

"We also worked on taking pride in being organised. Their goal was a moment of switching off which was a bit of a killer but we said at half-time that if they were going to score again it would have to be through a moment of sheer brilliance rather than a lapse in concentration."