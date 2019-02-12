Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Solomon Sambou named St Albans City’s player of the month for January

PUBLISHED: 10:24 20 February 2019

Solomon Sambou has been named St Albans City player of the month for January. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Solomon Sambou has been named St Albans City player of the month for January. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Solomon Sambou has been named as St Albans City’s player of the month for January.

It was a close run thing after a number of players enjoyed fine performances during Saints’ good spell but eventually the talented midfielder scooped enough of the votes to land the prize.

He will pick up the Harpenden Construction Limited award prior to the Vanarama National League South home game against Truro City on Saturday.

Doing the honours on behalf of the Saints City Trust, sponsors of the January accolade, will be long-standing Saints supporters Tim Petty and David Williams.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

Security footage shows two men trying car doors in Hopton Picture: Andrew Duffield

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans DJ officially dismissed from local radio station amid controversy

Danny Smith has thrown his backing behind Elspeth Jackman, who has been told she cannot volunteer at Radio Verulam any longer. Picture: Archant

Harpenden banish away-day blues with solid win at Felixstowe

Harry Kneale in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Solomon Sambou named St Albans City’s player of the month for January

Solomon Sambou has been named St Albans City player of the month for January. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Harpenden backlash after “private” signs erected in popular woodland

The signs erected in Holcroft Spring, near Harpenden. Picture: Karen Gow

St Albans Striders’ marathon superstar Jack Brooks has Hong Kong as his latest conquest

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks at the Hong Kong Marathon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists