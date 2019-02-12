Solomon Sambou named St Albans City’s player of the month for January

Solomon Sambou has been named St Albans City player of the month for January. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Solomon Sambou has been named as St Albans City’s player of the month for January.

It was a close run thing after a number of players enjoyed fine performances during Saints’ good spell but eventually the talented midfielder scooped enough of the votes to land the prize.

He will pick up the Harpenden Construction Limited award prior to the Vanarama National League South home game against Truro City on Saturday.

Doing the honours on behalf of the Saints City Trust, sponsors of the January accolade, will be long-standing Saints supporters Tim Petty and David Williams.