Dean Snedker to leave St Albans City as club opt for former Hitchin Town stopper

Dean Snedker has left St Albans City after three years. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Albans City and Dean Snedker have ended their three-year association with the club deciding “to go down a different route”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Snedker originally joined St Albans City in June 2017 from Cmbridge City. Picture: DANNY LOO Dean Snedker originally joined St Albans City in June 2017 from Cmbridge City. Picture: DANNY LOO

The popular number one played a total of 141 games since joining the Saints in 2017 from Cambridge City, winning an army of fans and a number of awards along the way.

A statement from the club said: “We can confirm that following discussions between Dean Snedker and [manager] Ian Allinson, Ian has decided to go down a different route in the goalkeeping position.

“Ian, along with everyone associated with the club, would like to thank Dean for his service and performances over the past three years and wish him all the best going forward in his career.”

Michael Johnson claims a cross ahead of David Longe-King during St Albans City's 3-0 defeat to Braintree Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN Michael Johnson claims a cross ahead of David Longe-King during St Albans City's 3-0 defeat to Braintree Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The “different route” is former Hitchin Town stopper Michael Johnson, who becomes the 12th player to put pen to paper on a deal ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old made 184 appearances at Top Field, quickly becoming a fan favourite in the process, but moved into the National League South with Braintree Town last summer.

He moved on from Cressing Road in February to join National League Dagenham & Redbridge but failed to make an appearance prior to the early curtailment of the campaign.

Former Hitchin Town goalkeeper Michael Johnson has joined St Albans City. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH Former Hitchin Town goalkeeper Michael Johnson has joined St Albans City. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

The City boss though firmly believes that the acquisition is a feather in the club’s cap.

He said: “I’m pleased to get Michael on board. He’s a goalkeeper I’ve admired since I first saw him playing for Hitchin Town in the Herts Senior Cup a couple of years ago.

“I’ve watched him a few times since and his performances have always caught the eye and I believe he will be an excellent addition to the squad that we are currently building.”