Shulton ready to forget injuries and show St Albans City what he can do

PUBLISHED: 07:08 11 July 2019

Scott Shulton in action for St Albans City against Torquay United last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Scott Shulton in action for St Albans City against Torquay United last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Scott Shulton is determined to put his injury problems behind him and help St Albans City push towards the play-offs.

The midfield playmaker was a late arrival at Clarence Park last season, not signing until the back end of March.

But his time at City was blighted by injury and although still not fully fit, he is determined to show exactly what he can do in this campaign.

He said: "I'm still feeling it a little bit but it's just a case of strengthening and working on it.

"But it's good to be back and the club know so they are looking after it.

"Last year was the first in three where I haven't been involved in the play-offs.

"That was disappointing and was why I forced myself back for that Torquay game, although I should never have played.

"But we've got a good group of boys assembled and it looks like a dynamic and fresh group.

"We're all in it together and I am enjoying it.

The mood in the camp is just as positive too with Shulton delighted with how the early stages of pre-season have gone.

He said: "We all want to do well. We want to start bright and it's important in pre-season to get good habits in you.

"For me personally I want to play as many minutes as I can and go all the way through.

"We've only had three sessions back, which have been quite tough, but we want to get the ball down and play, which is perfect for me.

"So looking after the ball is something that will be embedded in us during pre-season."

