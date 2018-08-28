Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Second-half performance at Weymouth delights St Albans City’s Ian Allinson

PUBLISHED: 23:21 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:21 24 November 2018

Solomon Sambou scored the Saints equaliser to earn a replay. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Solomon Sambou scored the Saints equaliser to earn a replay. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson hailed his St Albans City side after a superb second-half performance rescued a draw at Weymouth.

Khale Da Costa sends in a cross. Picture: LEIGH PAGEKhale Da Costa sends in a cross. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

City went a goal down in the first half of the FA Trophy tie after a hugely-disappointing first-half at the Wessex Stadium.

But with things looking bleak, Saints produced a remarkable turnaround, which the boss called “one of our best performances of the season.”

Allinson said: “I felt first-half we showed them too much respect with the way we defended, even though they never really opened us up too much.

“They had a lot of possession, a lot of passing and a lot of movement but we seemed quite comfortable.

Percy Kiangebeni in action against Weymouth. Picture: LEIGH PAGEPercy Kiangebeni in action against Weymouth. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“They never got behind us too much.

“But I didn’t feel we pressed the game enough and that’s what we spoke about at half-time, to get on the front foot and play a little further forward.

“And that’s what we did.

“We got the goal nice and early which helped but we had enough chances to go on and win the game.

Ben Wyatt looks for a way past the Weymouth defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGEBen Wyatt looks for a way past the Weymouth defence. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“And though I’m immensely proud of what we did in the second half, I am disappointed we haven’t put the tie to bed already.”

Solomon Sambou’s goal had brought them level two minutes after the restart and the visitors could have had a second as they peppered the home goal.

And Allinson thought the turnaround was so good that they could, and probably should have won it.

He said: “I thought our shape was good and the only time we let them in was when we made a mistake.

Solomon Sambou powers through the middle of the park. Picture: LEIGH PAGESolomon Sambou powers through the middle of the park. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We were driving forward and trying to win the game, which is a great positive for us, but we could have also given it away in those last 15 minutes by overplaying in certain areas.

“But to come away to a side that have only lost two games all season and are not used to having a game taken away from them, I thought we were outstanding.

“It’s just having a little bit of confidence on the ball.

“Like I said to them, if you’re going to make a mistake, make a mistake by being positive.

“First half we were a little bit anxious on the ball but sometimes when you haven’t won for three or four games you start putting yourself under pressure.

“I’m really pleased with how the boys have responded to the last few weeks and at half-time we could have quite easily thrown in the towel.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Learn how to be an elf at St Albans family farm Santa Spectacular

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Santa Spectacular at Willows Activity Farm. Picture; Submitted by Willows Activity Farm

Brace your elf for the merry mayhem which has erupted in time for Christmas at a family farm in St Albans.

Poll Radlett councillor invited to Parliament by Oliver Dowden for women’s suffrage celebration

Yesterday, 12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Left to right: Work & Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, Watling county councillor Caroline Clapper and Hertsmere MP and Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden.

Radlett MP Oliver Dowden has brought one of the town’s councillors to Parliament to celebrate 100 years since women got the vote.

Mini Waitrose now open after Chiswell Green petrol station refurbishment

Yesterday, 09:00 Franki Berry
The new Shell Chiswell with Little Waitrose and Partners. Picture: Roger Harris

A mini Waitrose has opened at a petrol station in Chiswell Green.

Big blue bus to visit St Albans on national tour promoting small businesses

Fri, 19:30 Franki Berry
Small Business Saturday bus will be coming to St Albans this November. Picture: St Albans district council

A bus tour to promote small businesses will stop off in St Albans on a five week journey around the country.

Most read stories

Comment: Is the Evening Standard right about St Albans and Stevenage?

St Albans is

Bah humbug! Campaign bidding to cancel St Albans Christmas Festival

A small group of residents are attempting to prevent the Meraki Christmas Festival.

Police stop more than 30 drivers on M25 at South Mimms

Police have been cracking down on rogue drivers on the M25 at South Mimms. Pictures: Herts Police

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide