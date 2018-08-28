Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ian Allinson looking for St Albans City to show same passion seen at Eastbourne for derby visit of Hemel Hempstead Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2018

Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson wants to see the passion and performance level displayed against Eastbourne repeated when St Albans City’s neighbours from across the M1 visit Clarence Park on Boxing Day.

The victory on the south coast was the first league win since October and with the festive fixtures pairing Saints and Hemel Hempstead Town once more, the boss knows his players need to deliver a similar effort.

Allinson said: “They’ve got a new manager and he’s made some changes.

“They’ve got some good players and are a good side but it’s a derby and we have to make sure we turn up first and foremost.

“And I’m sure if you see fight and aggression and the pace and the power and the willingness to go and win a game of football that you saw against Eastbourne week in and week out, then people will accept it.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve been a bit lame in some of our performances.

“I’m not asking people to be overly aggressive and kick people up in the air but I just want them to go and press a little bit quicker and a little bit harder and when we lose the ball we get back in numbers.

“We did that against Eastbourne.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Luton Airport celebrates official opening of new terminal

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport with CEO Nick Barton. Picture: Luton Airport

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

No Meraki Christmas Festival in St Albans next year

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Essex Boys’ triple murder convictions to be challenged

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Ipswich have had great strikers and hopefully I can be one of them’ - Harrison looking to build on first goal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Ian Allinson looking for St Albans City to show same passion seen at Eastbourne for derby visit of Hemel Hempstead Town

Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

5 things you probably never knew about poinsettias

The poinsettia has become a Christmas classic in many UK homes. Picture: Thinkstock/PA

Ian Allinson celebrates St Albans City milestone and believes there are more smiles ahead

Ian Allinson celebrated 150 games in charge of St Albans City at Eastbourne. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists