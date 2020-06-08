Advanced search

Sam Merson departs St Albans City after four years

PUBLISHED: 11:16 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 08 June 2020

Sam Merson salutes the fans after the game against Welling United in February. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City and Sam Merson have ended a four-year association after the striker left the club.

Signed from Redditch United back in 2016, the 25-year-old son of Arsenal legend Paul scored 48 goals in 165 appearances.

His best campaign was undoubtedly the 2017-2018 campaign where he hit 20 in the National League South and 24 in total, including four in a 7-2 victory over East Thurrock United.

Speaking on Twitter, the player himself said: “After four years at St Albans City my time has come to an end. I want to thank everyone at the club and all the fans for making it so special. I’ve met some great people along the way and will continue to visit Clarence Park in the future.”

Merson’s time at the club ended with him lifting the prize for the junior Saints’ goal of the season, a volley in the victory over Royston Town in the Herts Senior Cup.

