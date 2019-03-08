National League South: Dartford 1 St Albans City 1 - player ratings

Oli Sprague in action for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The first away trip of the National League South season for St Albans City was across the bridge to Dartford and it ended 1-1, draw number two this year. It was better than Saturday's offering but who in the yellow shirts stood out. Read how Neil Metcalfe of the Herts Advertiser rated them all.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City:

Dean Snedker: 7 - Two firm saves from snap shots in the first half was all he really had to do. Unsighted for the goal and couldn't push it away far enough. Still very much in form though.

David Diedhiou: 7 - Kept his place despite the return of Joe Howe and responded with fine display. Wasn't asked to get forward as much as Saturday which suits his game and finished the match in his preferred midfield role.

Ollie Sprague: 8 - Impressed on his debut but stepped it up again here. His defending was as rock solid as Saturday but showed his ability in attack too, with one run and cross down the left and a superb through ball in a second-half counter-attack the highlights.

Taylor Miles: 7 - Starting to see glimpses of the aforementioned talent this boy has. Was more often the deeper of the three midfield three but still got into some good areas and had a number of sights of goal.

James Kaloczi: 7 - His partnership with David Longe-King and the rest of the back four continues to delight. Was solid again but could have perhaps done more for the Dartford goal.

David Longe-King: 8 - The Rolls Royce is beginning to purr. Stood up to the physical presence of Cunnington all game and showed excellent positioning sense and awareness to snuff out most attacks.

Bobson Bawling: 6 - Absolute bundle of energy and appeared in both defence and attack regularly. End product was rushed at times though and may need to just rein in that energy every now and then to start reaping the rewards.

Solomon Nwaboukei: 7 - Wasn't as dominant as he was against Chippenham and there were a couple of sloppy passes. But man, when he starts to drive forward into space with the ball, it is an awesome sight.

Darren Foxley: 6 - A couple of good crosses, especially after Dartford had equalised, could and probably should have brought assists. Would love to see more of this as he has the ability to torment defences. Rest of the time he was all over the park in an energetic display.

David Noble: 7 - Ball through for the goal was an absolute gem and showed his passing ability all night. Tired in the second half but not surprising after his long injury lay-off.

Joe Iaciofano: 7 - One shot on target, one goal. The spin and run off the shoulder of the last defender was almost as exquisite as the ball through to him. Good confident finish too. Reminds me of Jermain Defoe, very similar types of player. Will score goals this year.

Substitutes:

Rhys Murrell-Williamson: - Came on in the 83rd minute for Darren Foxley. Tried extremely hard to make a difference, perhaps too hard at times. It will come.

Sam Merson: - Almost a wonderful cameo. Arrived on 83 minutes for Iaciofano and his piledriver rocked the crossbar. Only dropped to the bench to accommodate formation change.

Joe Howe: - Replaced Noble on 73 minutes and slotted seamlessly into the back four.