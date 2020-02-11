Advanced search

Semi-final place booked for St Albans City as Royston Town are beaten

PUBLISHED: 21:35 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:53 11 February 2020

St Albans City won 2-0 against Royston Town in the Herts Senior Cup.

St Albans City won 2-0 against Royston Town in the Herts Senior Cup.

Archant

Two goals in three minutes were enough to send St Albans City through to the semi-final of the Herts Senior Cup against Royston Town.

Antonis Vasiliou and Sam Merson struck in the first 10 minutes of the second half as Saints eased to a 2-0 win.

It wasn't the best of games, the senior county competition tends not to produce classics, but a second win in a row will delight manager Ian Allinson.

And with relegation still looming large in City's consciousness, the sequence of wins may arguably be more of a valuable prize than the last four place.

Royston too have bigger fish to fry this year, with an FA Trophy quarter-final and promotion to the National League South occupying their waking moments.

There was plenty of changes in their side from the success at Ebbsfleet with Steve Castle clearly wanting to look at some of his youngsters.

City too were much-changed from the win at Bath with a first start for Harry Forster, the on-loan Watford winger.

And you can see why the Hornets rate him so highly. Slight in stature but with hidden strength, he possesses electric pace and good dribbling ability.

He showed that in the very first minute and had one good chance later in the first half but delayed ever so slightly and allowed Harry Smart to make the save.

There wasn't many more chances in the first period for either side with a rising moon in rather a fetching shade of orange provided the main highlight.

Chances were also limited in the second half although the two goals were beautifully executed and took the sting out of any Royston fight.

Vasiliou got the first after a quick break through the middle from Forster. The pass out to the left allowed him to take a touch before steering it around the keeper and into the far corner.

The second was the best of the two. Vasiliou this time supplied the cross from a position deep by the by-line on the right.

It was met first-time by Merson who volleyed it up and over the keeper and into the top corner.

Royston huffed and puffed after that and put a bit of pressure on Alex Tokarczyk making his debut in the Saints goal.

But the former Walton Casuals and Maidenhead United man look assured with what they could throw at him, especially from crosses which he claimed with the minimum of fuss.

The Crows will make the short journey down the A505 to face Hitchin Town on Saturday and will more than likely field a much more familiar line-up.

Some of the youngsters did well but are unlikely to find a first-team place any time soon.

It is a different story for Saints.

Foster's night ended on 83 minutes with a decent round of applause from the sparse crowd and it will be interesting to see if he gets a start on Saturday for the visit of Oxford City.

It won't be long certainly.

St Albans City: Tokarczyk, Clark, L.Gordon, Shulton, Longe-King, Bender (Diedhiou 69), Vasiliou, Nwaboukei, Louis, Merson, Forster (R.Gordon 83).

Subs (not used): Noble, Iaciofano.

Goals: Vasiliou 52, Merson 55

Royston Town: Smart, Johnson, Warner-Eley, Green, Parr, Crowther, Ofosu (Bridges 64), Endacott (Brathwaite 46), Adams, Stefanoaica, Nolan (Judge 46).

Subs (not used): Jobe, Costin.

HT: St Albans City 0 Royston Town 0

Attendance: 136

Referee: Matthew Fletcher (Hemel Hempstead)

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans night club appeal against rooftop plans dismissed due to appearance

Club Veeda in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Semi-final place booked for St Albans City as Royston Town are beaten

St Albans City won 2-0 against Royston Town in the Herts Senior Cup.

Enter Shikari to release new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible

St Albans band Enter Shikari will release new album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on April 17, 2020. Picture: Derek Ridgers

County watchdog warns of rogue roof repair traders following Storm Ciara

Trading Standards have issued a rogue roof trader warning after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across Hertfordshire. Picture: Georgina Tamara Taylor

Council tax rise to accommodate highest police force numbers since 2010

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd with new Herts Police officers. Picture: Herts Police

Musicians record new album in St Albans

Vocalist Mark Anthony in his St Albans studio. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24