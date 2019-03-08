National League South: St Albans City 0 Chippenham Town 0 - player ratings

St Albans City team photo ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Archant

St Albans City kicked off the new National League South season with a 0-0 draw at home to Chippenham Town. Plenty of new faces on show and a few familiar ones too. Read how Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe rated them all.

St Albans City:

Dean Snedker: 7 - Had little to do but what he did was done well. Clearly still carrying a whole heap of confidence from the way he finished last season.

David Diedhiou: 6 - Seemed to be playing as a winger more than a full-back in the second half as Saints pushed forward. His usual dependable self in defence.

Ollie Sprague: 7 - Impressive debut. Caught out once in the first half but looked in control for the rest of it. Solid addition to the City defence.

Taylor Miles: 6 - The boy has bucketloads of talent, seen with a number of clever through balls. He will have better days but an exciting one to watch.

James Kaloczi: 7 - Didn't seem to put a foot out of and was more than a match for the physical front two of Chippenham. Forming a great partnership with David Longe-King.

David Longe-King: 7 - A couple of wobbles but is like a Rolls Royce. Simply glides through the gears and produced a stylish performance. Positioning was usually exemplary.

Bobson Bawling: 6 - Had City's best two chances. One opportunity to show his speed down the flank and some nice touches but was forced inside and into the crowded middle too often.

Solomon Nwaboukei: 8 - Strode around the pitch like a colossus, dropping shoulders and tying defenders in knots. Could have pulled the trigger once or twice but a star showing on debut.

Darren Foxley: 6 - Like Bawling, the winger was forced inside too much so couldn't exploit his pace out wide. Free-kick at the death almost made him a Clarence Park folk hero.

Sam Merson: 6 - Had precious little to feed on and that meant precious little sights of goal. Clear signs though that he is a more mature and confident player this season.

Joe Iaciofano: 6 - See above. Like his strike partner had little to feed on but there were glimpses that the pair could form a decent partnership. Certainly has goals in him.

Substitutes:

Albert Adu: n/a - Came on in the 81st minute for his debut, replacing Merson.

David Noble: n/a - Came on in the third minute of stoppage time for Iaciofano. First appearance since December. Good to see him back.