Proud skipper James Kaloczi happy with clean sheet in St Albans City opener

James Kaloczi was the skipper of St Albans City against Chippenham Town. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

James Kaloczi was pleased with the clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Chippenham Town and believes the attacking side will click soon.

It wasn't the best spectacle to have graced the Clarence Park pitch but after the defensive travails of last season the zero in the against column was a welcome prize.

He said: "We do create quite a lot in and around the box. We've got a lot of nice players who want to play football and we did play a bit of football. We had most of the ball but came up a little bit short in the final third.

"We were very good in defence and the middle third, we controlled the game, but the finishing side let us down.

"But it will click.

"I've played with most of the defence before. David [Longe-King] has come back a completely different player. He's double the size, he's got pace and he knows what he's doing.

"I love playing alongside him."

They were put through their paces too against Chippenham, the visitors proving to be a tough and physical outfit.

Kaloczi though, now in his third spell with the Saints, thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and said it was nothing that came as a surprise.

He said: "It is something we expect in the division and there will be even more physical teams but that's where we can exploit.

"A lot of the physical sides don't move as well and we've got small, intricate players that can play it around these big players in midfield and defence.

"That's how we want to play, we want to pass the ball. That's how we will win games and if we continue to keep clean sheets, we'll beat teams."

And the game will become a special memory for the 24-year-old after he was handed the captain's armband in the absence of David Noble and Tom Bender.

"It was an honour really," he said. "I've played here before and maybe left when I shouldn't have, but it's my club.

"I love playing for St Albans, the fans are brilliant and I intend on being here long term."