Herts Senior Cup: St Albans City advance with narrow win over 10-man Hertford Town

St Albans City's David Noble curls a free-kick into the net against Hertford Town. Archant

Ian Allinson has long said that he wants to add a trophy to his Clarence Park CV - and he may get his wish after St Albans City fought to a 1-0 win in the Herts Senior Cup over Hertford Town.

David Noble came off the bench to curl a free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and into the corner and end the resistance of the Bostik Division One South Central side.

The City boss wasn’t overly impressed with the performance mind you as his frustrated shouts around a near empty Clarence Park laid testament.

He had a point as there was a lack of urgency for most of the first half with Zane Banton’s low shot across goal that rebounded off the foot of the post the only real chance.

But they were given a huge shot in the arm five minutes after the break.

Lewis Knight and Hertford’s Louis Bowen were involved in a tangle as a corner came in and continued their squabble with raised arms even after Dean Snedker tried to instigate a quick attack.

Most in the crowd expected two red cards but after consulting with his linesmen, the referee opted to send the Hertford man off but only show a yellow to Knight.

The decision ended Hertford’s very occasional forays forward but wave after wave of City attacks were repelled with relative ease until Noble’s intervention 13 minutes from time.

Royston Town await in the quarter-finals and with their numerous City connections, they will not offer as little as Hertford.

There will be an expectation that Saints raise their game too.

The only other point of note was the crowd, which at 67 was only slightly higher than the lowest ever crowd at Clarence Park, 40 when Hatfield Town were the visitors back in 2010.

St Albans City: Sendker, Herd, Wyatt, Clark, Diedhiou (Moyo 68), Knight, Da Costa, Sambou (Noble 68), Merson, Kiangebeni (Kamdjo 83), Banton.

Subs (not used): Sanderson, Gardiner-Smith.

Goal: Noble 77

Booked: Knight 50, Clark 59

Hertford Town: Mann, Clemo, Joynes, Mohammed, Bowen, Twumasi, Soares-Junior (Campbell 89), Rickman (Washbourne 89), Ward-Cochrane (Diviney 84), Edwards, Lutaaya.

Subs (not used): Stewart, Bailey.

Sent off: Bowen 50

HT: St Albans City 0 Hertford Town 0

Attendance: 67

Referee: Joel Mannix (Watford)