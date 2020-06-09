Chidy Chid bang bang! St Albans City swoop for two strikers

Chid Onokwai has moved to St Albans City from Haringey Borough. Picture: GEORGE PHILIPPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Albans City have brought in the first new faces of the summer after signing two strikers.

Former Romford striker Joseph Chidyausiku has joined St Albans City from Chelmsford City. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Former Romford striker Joseph Chidyausiku has joined St Albans City from Chelmsford City. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Joseph Chidyausiku and Chid Onokwai have moved to Clarence Park from Chelmsford City and Haringey Borough respectively.

Onokwai hit 10 goals in 10 games for the Isthmian League Premier Division side before injury halted that run in November. He took that tally to 14 after returning to fitness before the season was cut short.

Prior to that he was with FC Romania scoring more than 30 times.

Chidyausiku has been training with former Saints striker Junior Morias prior to the move and impressed during this period.

St Albans City have signed striker Chid Onokwai from Haringey Borough. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC St Albans City have signed striker Chid Onokwai from Haringey Borough. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC

He has also had spells at Bracknell Town, Bradford Park Avenue, Havant & Waterlooville and Romford.

City manager Ian Allinson said: “Both of these players are very keen to learn and while they already have a certain performance level, we’re hoping they can really flourish at the club with quality players around them.

“Chid is a proven goalscorer and I’m confident he can make the step up to really make his mark. He’s tall, strong and importantly I believe he brings a desire and will be a real handful for defenders, make no mistake.

“With regards to Joseph He’s another young lad who comes highly thought of and we looked at his attributes and believe he’s got talent we can nurture and improve.

St Albans City have signed striker Joseph Chidyausiku from Chelmsford City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC St Albans City have signed striker Joseph Chidyausiku from Chelmsford City. Picture: ST ALBANS CITY FC

“He didn’t really get a look-in at Chelmsford but considering he was behind Leroy Lita, Shaun Jeffers and Sam Higgins, it was only to be expected.

“Rod Stringer still speaks highly of him and he’s a player I’m happy to have at the club.”

The two new faces both took to social media in the wake of their moves.

Speaking on Twitter Onokwai said: “I’d like to thank everyone in the Haringey Borough family, especially the fans for making it the most enjoyable year I’ve had in football.

“I now look forward to meeting the new faces and scoring more goals at St Albans City in due time.”

Chidyausiku meanwhile said: “Delighted to continue my journey with St Albans City. Onwards and upwards as the hard work continues.”