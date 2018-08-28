National South: St Albans City ride their luck to clinch win over Oxford City

Khale Da Costa's introduction helped St Albans City to the win over Oxford City according to manager Ian Allinson. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson admitted his side were second best for long parts against Oxford City but it didn’t stop St Albans City making it four wins from five with a 1-0 success.

It was another late goal. Three of those four successes have seen Saints grab a winner in the last 10 minutes while the one game that didn’t bring a victory saw City rescue a draw at Hemel Hempstead Town on New Year’s Day.

David Moyo was the match winner this week, striking four minutes from time, but the Saints boss said they rode their luck at times.

He said: “We haven’t played well. I can’t blame the players for their commitment and endeavour and work rate but the quality was poor.

“We couldn’t put two passes together for long periods and we looked like we were lacking in ideas.

“We can’t play well every week and sometimes you have to dig deep and we’ve done that and got the three points.

“You have to ride your luck at times and we’ve picked up 13 points from the five games,

“You can go back to the games against Hemel and Billericay here and Eastbourne away and we probably looked the worst of the two sides in each occasion but we’ve been able to pick up points.

“But that’s what football is like. You have to take your opportunities when they come along.”

Allinson brought on Jordan Sanderson and Khale Da Costs after 69 minutes and he felt the two substitutes made a big difference.

However, the biggest praise went to the defence.

He said: “The changes helped liven us up and we started to create a bit of panic in their back four and create one or two little half chances and “managed to get the goal.

“That’s the first time we’ve got behind their defence down the flanks.

“We’ve struggled in the final third but full credit to our back four who were outstanding.

“It was a tough game but they’ve kept a clean sheet and deserved it.”