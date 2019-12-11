Owners give Ian Allinson green light to strengthen the St Albans City squad

St Albans City celebrate Tom Bender's penalty against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ian Allinson has said St Albans City's owners have given him the green light to splash the cash if it gets the club out of their current predicament.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Bender looks on as David Longe-King battles for the ball during St Albans City's match against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Tom Bender looks on as David Longe-King battles for the ball during St Albans City's match against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Saints are bottom of the National League South after 19 games and Allinson has already brought in Jamie Fielding on loan from Stevenage as well as Munashe Sundire from Hemel Hempstead Town as he looks for the right combination of players.

Tom Bender in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Tom Bender in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

He said: "We've brought some players in who will improve us and we are still looking.

Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"I had a meeting with the owners and they've said that if we need to go and spend money then they are happy to do that.

St Albans City celebrate Tom Bender's penalty against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN St Albans City celebrate Tom Bender's penalty against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"They have given me the full backing which is nice but we've got to bring the right players in.

Josh Oyinsan in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Josh Oyinsan in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"We looked long and hard this week at something which could improve us but at the moment there is nothing out there.

Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Munashe Sundire in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"Most of the better players are already signed up at other clubs.

Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"Three wins out of 19 is not good enough, as simple as that.

Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

"But I've seen a change in the way we're playing and the way we're creating chances. We have to do that more often."

Joel Oyinsan in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joel Oyinsan in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Sam Merson in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Frankie Musonda in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Frankie Musonda in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN Joe Iaciofano in action for St Albans City against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN