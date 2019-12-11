Advanced search

Owners give Ian Allinson green light to strengthen the St Albans City squad

PUBLISHED: 10:45 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 11 December 2019

St Albans City celebrate Tom Bender's penalty against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City celebrate Tom Bender's penalty against Hampton & Richmond Borough. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Ian Allinson has said St Albans City's owners have given him the green light to splash the cash if it gets the club out of their current predicament.

Saints are bottom of the National League South after 19 games and Allinson has already brought in Jamie Fielding on loan from Stevenage as well as Munashe Sundire from Hemel Hempstead Town as he looks for the right combination of players.

He said: "We've brought some players in who will improve us and we are still looking.

"I had a meeting with the owners and they've said that if we need to go and spend money then they are happy to do that.

"They have given me the full backing which is nice but we've got to bring the right players in.

"We looked long and hard this week at something which could improve us but at the moment there is nothing out there.

"Most of the better players are already signed up at other clubs.

"Three wins out of 19 is not good enough, as simple as that.

"But I've seen a change in the way we're playing and the way we're creating chances. We have to do that more often."

