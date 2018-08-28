Delight for boss as Saints’ players put ‘necks on line’ to clinch vital Eastbourne win

David Moyo prepares to bring the Saints level. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson hailed his St Albans City players for “putting their necks on the line” as Saints recorded their first league win since October at Eastbourne.

Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

They had to do it the hard way too, coming from behind to win 2-1 at Priory Lane, and had it not been for the dismissal of Clovis Kamdjo in the second period, the Saints’ boss felt the margin of victory could have been bigger.

Michael Clark in action against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Clark in action against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Allinson, “too long really but we have to live with that.

Lewis Knight fires the Saints to three points at Eastbourne Borough. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Lewis Knight fires the Saints to three points at Eastbourne Borough. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“We’ve had to work extremely hard on keeping clean sheets but also to put goals in and we set up with that in mind.

St Albans City players celebrate Lewis Knight's winner against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE St Albans City players celebrate Lewis Knight's winner against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“Defensively we were all over the place in the first-half. Our shape wasn’t right. We left holes in areas we shouldn’t have done.

Zane Banton in action against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Zane Banton in action against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“As soon as they scored their goal we had an awful 15 minutes and had to change it quite quickly.

Ben Wyatt sends in a cross. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Ben Wyatt sends in a cross. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“And after that we were in control until the sending off.

Clovis Kamdjo in action against Eastbourne Borough. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Clovis Kamdjo in action against Eastbourne Borough. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“The sending off changed everything and the boys did brilliantly.

David Moyo has a strike at goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo has a strike at goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

“They put their necks on the line for the club and they deserve the three points.”

David Moyo rises highest to win a header. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo rises highest to win a header. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Such is the tightness of the Vanarama National League South, the win lifts City up to 11th and just three points behind the play-off places, despite the last success arriving six games ago on October 30.

David Moyo in action against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE David Moyo in action against Eastbourne. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

And with the win coming on the eve of the busy Christmas period, Allinson thinks it could be a case of perfect timing.

“The club needed it and the players needed it to,” he said.

“We haven’t had any continuity over the last few weeks but with games coming thick and fast I think we might get back on track.

“It’s no coincidence that when we play Saturday, Tuesday, we seem to hit a bit of form and our pattern of play seems to be better.”

Defender Lewis Knight hit the winner with David Moyo putting City back on level terms, another thing which pleased Allinson.

He said: “All forwards need goals, and we’ve been struggling to score but sometimes you have to be in those areas and the one thing that pleased me was his running in behind them.”

