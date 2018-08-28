Allinson wants St Albans City to replicate battling Woking display in play-off race

St Albans City took on Woking in the Vanarama National League South at Clarence Park. Archant

Ian Allinson wants St Albans City to replicate the performance against Woking every week as they continue to push for the National South play-offs.

A battling display against the high-flyers finished 1-1 but could have been even better had Saints not seen a number of chances cleared away from the charmed Woking goal.

And if they are going to improve on the last two seasons and make the end of year extra games, that is the sort of effort required according to the boss.

He said: “We have to replicate that and that’s what we’re aiming for. We’ve had four big players missing today and it really tested the squad.

“But we worked really hard on a system on Thursday night in terms of what we wanted to do and there was only one time really they got behind us.

“But the 11 that performed were outstanding and that’s our 10th game in 33 days and the squad is in bits.

“We need to give them a rest and hopefully come back firing.

“But we need that performance week in, week out. We can’t have that performance against Woking then drop the standards against others.”

Those missed chances saw efforts bounce off defenders, get cleared off the line or drift just wide.

But Woking also missed a penalty with 15 minutes to go so the point was still gratefully received.

Allinson said: “With some of the chances we had in the second half I think we could have come away all three points.

“Obviously they’ve missed a penalty but we would have taken a point before the game, playing against one of the top teams who are unbeaten since October,

“In the end we’ve created four of five very good chances in the second half and they’ve defended very well.

“We haven’t managed to get one over the line and so a draw was probably a fair result.”