Percy’s move to Colchester surprises Allinson as Saints miss out on a transfer fee

Percy Kiangebeni moved to Colchester United two days after getting his contract cancelled at St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson said Percy Kiangebeni’s switch to League Two side Colchester United came as a surprise but has wished the former St Albans City player well.

Saints had cancelled the midfielder’s contract at Clarence Park on Tuesday of last week meaning that his move to The U’s two days later on transfer deadline day saw no money involved.

And the City boss explained that the decision to release the 21-year-old was made to help both the club and the player.

Speaking to the Herts Ad, Allinson said: “We have got seven midfielders at the club and somewhere along the line we needed to cut that to keep within the budget.

“We could’ve looked to move one of the others on but we need players who if they aren’t playing week in, week out, will fight hard in training.

“We had a conversation with him and he wanted to play elsewhere so we have to respect that.

“The Colchester thing came up after that and was a bit of a surprise but that’s football and good luck to him.

“He’s got an opportunity now which he has to grab.”

The loss of Kiangebeni comes at a time when David Noble remains out injured, a troublesome knock proving difficult to track down and meaning the former Arsenal and Exeter City man will need further scans.

However, Clovis Kamdjo is back from compassionate leave while full-back Ben Herd has been training with the squad and is expected to be included when St Albans take on Watford in the semi-final of the Herts Senior Cup, tonight (Wednesday).

Allinson expects both to be included as well when City return to National South action away to Hungerford Town on Saturday.

And the silver lining to the postponement of the Weston-super-Mare game on Saturday was that he got to see their opponents take on Chelmsford in a match that beat the weather.

He said: “I was really impressed. They could’ve and should’ve got level.

“It will be a tough game despite their position.”