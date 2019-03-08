St Albans City's heavy defeat at home to Braintree 'not acceptable' admits skipper

David Noble admitted St Albans City hadnt deserved anything from their game with Braintree. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

A bitterly disappointed David Noble was straight to the point when asked about St Albans City's 3-0 defeat to Braintree Town - labelling it unacceptable.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neither side had won prior to the contest at Clarence Park and two goals in two first-half minutes from Adam Mills and Femi Akinwande visibly destroyed the home side's confidence before former Saint Michael Clark added number three right at the death.

And while hopes were high at kick-off that City could put their first mark in the win column, the club captain admitted they hadn't deserved anything.

"It's disappointing," he said. "We know you can't take any game for granted and I don't know whether we did or we didn't but we weren't at the races at least for the first half.

"They seemed to be working just a bit harder than us.

"It's not acceptable really and we'll look to put that right.

"[The management] haven't absolutely slaughtered us in there because it is early but they still put it across as calm as they were that it wasn't acceptable."

Having missed the second half of last season with injury, Noble had dropped to the bench after starting the two previous away games.

And while he feels fine in himself, the team performance comes first.

He said: "I'm only going to get stronger but tonight was a little bit early to be starting a third game in a week.

"But in the other two games I've done alright.

"I look it at from the team perspective. I don't worry how I'm playing. If the team are doing well then that's good enough for me.

"Tonight it wasn't and I'll be looking to put that right."

Manager Ian Allinson said everyone involved needs to take a long, good look at themselves at the mirror, and admitted he had to be the first.

He said: "Maybe the shape didn't work and that's something I need to look at.

"The two goals in two minutes really took the sting out of our whole performance, even though we didn't reach any heights.

"We weren't good enough and sometimes you have to take these games on the chin, even though it hurts at the moment.

"We have to look at everyone's performance and everything we do and the first person I'll look at is myself.

"We need to start again."