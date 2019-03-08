Saints looking to start sequence of wins with visit of Weston-super-Mare

The Saints celebrate Sam Merson's winner against Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Three more points is the only goal for Ian Allinson when Weston-super-Mare make the trip east to face St Albans City.

The Saints’ boss has called on his players to put together a sequence of wins if they are to gatecrash the end-of-season play-offs in National League South.

Saturday’s 1-0 success over Dulwich Hamlet was the perfect start and Allinson wants that to continue in tonight’s [Tuesday] encounter with the Seagulls at Clarence Park.

He said: “Draws are not what we want and if you look at the first 20 games, we didn’t draw many.

“That kept us in a position in and around the play-offs.

“But since we’ve been drawing games it’s just forced us a little bit further down the pecking order.

“So three points are massive and this is what we’ve got to do.”

The Somerset side may be bottom of the league but as has often been his mantra this season, Allinson expects nothing but a hard slog as they scrap for their National League lives.

“We’ve got to turn up again against Weston,” stressed the former Arsenal and Luton Town man.

“We know they are a little bit up and down and have probably got to win seven or eight of their final games to stay up.

“The pressure is going to be on but two weeks ago they went and won at Torquay.

“So it will be a tough game but we’ve just got to take each one as it comes as on our day we can beat anybody in this league.”