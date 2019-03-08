Ian Allinson investigating possibility of sending St Albans City full-time

Tom Bender of St Albans blocks a Danny Newton of Stevenage shot on the line during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

One of the remits for Ian Allinson's new job is to look at the logistics, the finance and the possibility of St Albans City going full-time.

Bobson Bawling of St Albans holds off Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the box during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 Bobson Bawling of St Albans holds off Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage in the box during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Most clubs at the National League level are already full-time and more and more clubs in the step two divisions where Saints play their football are also following suit.

And the City boss, who has started work behind the scenes on the commercial side of things as well as keeping his role in the dug-out, says the option is one definitely worth considering.

He said: "It's something that we've spoken about and something we have to try and develop.

"Looking at training for Tuesday and Thursday nights, we spend £12,000 on Nicholas Breakspear and the university.

"But probably during the day the university is free and I'm not sure if they would charge us.

"There could also be somewhere locally where we can get free of charge.

"There could be a cost to going full-time but could we go three mornings or three afternoons a week?

"If we have an additional day of training for the players, would their performance increase by 10 per cent because they are a little bit fitter?

"They are the things we have to talk about to see if we can get there either next year or the year after.

"We're lucky now because we had no training facilities when I arrived.

"We had a hour on a small pitch at Cotlandswick on a Thursday with 20 players.

"We just played a little five-a-side game but there was no plans or preparation and there was no patterns of play.

"We couldn't do set-pieces."

And he also says he needs to gauge whether an extra session would work for the players.

"If you look at the age of some of them now, a lot of them are between 21 and 24," he said.

"If we say we'll go full-time next year, there would be no increase in the budget but I need them three mornings or three afternoons a week, I think six or seven could do it.

"Some might not and these are the things we have to look at.

"What we have to be careful about is the detriment of the squad. We can't just go all youngsters.

"We'll look at it over the next year or two to see if we can get there eventually."