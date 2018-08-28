Advanced search

Manager Ian Allinson says St Albans City have to match Wealdstone physicality to get the win

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 December 2018

Goals from Zane Banton and Sam Merson helped St Albans City to a 2-1 win on Wealdstone's last trip to Clarence Park. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

Goals from Zane Banton and Sam Merson helped St Albans City to a 2-1 win on Wealdstone's last trip to Clarence Park. Picture: BOB WALKLEY

St Albans City will have to up their physical game if they are to get anything out of the visit of Wealdstone according to Ian Allinson.

The City boss has had their north London rivals well scouted and says the strength of the Stones was a stand-out quality on those spying missions.

“It’s going to be tough,” he admitted. “Bobby Wilkinson has changed his style a little bit. They are more of a physical side now.

“I watched them against Gloucester a couple of weeks ago and they are very organised, very strong and powerful and if you don’t match that physicality, they’ll run all over you.

“We have to start better because we can’t keep chasing games like we’ve been doing all season.

“We have to have a physical side to our game and also have the knowledge that we have to play football at certain periods of that game.

“If we can do that and match their physicality I think we can win the game.”

