Saints ‘good enough to beat Woking’ says Ian Allinson ahead of ​difficult home game

Zane Banton got the first St Albans City goal against Dartford. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

St Albans City have nothing to fear as they prepare to welcome high-flying Woking to Clarence Park.

Their last two games have both seen draws snatched away from their grasp in the final moments, the 3-2 defeat at Dartford on Saturday coming hot on the heels of a 2-1 reverse against Truro City.

And it has brought an abrupt end to their fine run over the festive period which took them to fringes of the National League South play-off places.

So the visit of second-placed Woking may appear to have come at the wrong time.

Manager Ian Allinson would disagree with that.

He said: “As I’ve said all along, there is nothing to fear in this league.

“There are some very good sides in this league and even some of the teams below us are very good.

“Dartford was a good game but we have to compete in every game.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Woking’s record is second only to Torquay and that’s because they’ve played two games less.

“But it’s at St Albans and we’re going to have to get as many fans as possible behind us.

“There are 16 games to go after that where we have to start picking up wins again [to make the play-offs].

“But let’s make sure Woking is the first win and we’ve proven already this season with some of the teams we’ve beaten at home that we are good enough to do it.”

Saturday’s game at Princes Park saw them twice come from behind, first through Zane Banton and then Sam Merson, before a Phil Roberts strike in the 88th minute grabbed all three points for the hosts.

And Allinson was annoyed as he felt they should have won.

He said: “We showed great character to come back twice and should have gone on and won the game.

“I didn’t think they were going to get anything out of it and if we’d come away with a draw I’d have been disappointed.”

“Going forward we were a threat and I’m really pleased with the attitude and effort of the players over the last four weeks but we’ve let ourselves down with the defending in the last two games.”