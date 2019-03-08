Advanced search

FA Cup can provide welcome relief from league troubles for St Albans City despite tough Weymouth test

PUBLISHED: 11:42 02 October 2019

Confidence is key to a good FA Cup run according to St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Confidence is key to a good FA Cup run according to St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Ian Allinson wants to use the FA Cup as a welcome distraction from St Albans City's league woes - starting with the trip to Weymouth.

Defeat to Maidstone on Saturday left Saints fourth from bottom of the National League South with just two wins in their opening 12 games.

They have lost half of those matches too, one of which was a 4-1 reverse at home to their opponents for the third qualifying round.

And the City manager knows the benefits a good cup run will bring and they aren't just the financial ones.

He said: "Our league form hasn't been great but we've got to go there and make life difficult for them and we've got to go there full of confidence.

"In the first half at Maidstone there was loads of confidence in the performance.

"We kept the ball well, we moved it well but we have to make sure we feel sharp and good and that the players are ready to go.

"We went there last year and got a result, we have to do the same on Saturday."

That previous match was an FA Trophy game and it ended in a 1-1 draw although the Terras went on to win the replay.

Looking forward though Allinson knows it will be a hard slog to get Saints up to Weymouth, who sit fourth in the table.

And if that means more changes then Allinson will do that, having already released Rhys Murrell-Williamson, who has now signed for Braintree, and Bobson Bawling.

"We have to worry about the league when we come back into it," he said. "It is a situation we're not comfortable in and one we don't want to be in but you have to respect the league.

"We can't expect to be in the top eight year after year.

"The only way to improve the side is to bring better players in and more experienced players.

"But you have to respect the budget. If we had the money we'd go and get the players.

"So we have to respect the players we've got and try and work with what we've got.

"If we can't then we have to release them and that disappoints me and it disappoints them but if we've not been good enough then we have to do what's right to get us up the league."

