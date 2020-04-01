Advanced search

Scrap it or play it but do it for all says St Albans City boss Ian Allinson

PUBLISHED: 10:08 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 01 April 2020

Joe Iaciofano's goal at Braintree Town may not be the final one of St Albans City's season after all. Picture: IAN HALL

Joe Iaciofano's goal at Braintree Town may not be the final one of St Albans City's season after all. Picture: IAN HALL

Archant

Ian Allinson would like to see the season played to a finish but just wants the final decision of the FA to be made across the board.

The St Albans City boss could still yet see his team fulfil their fixtures for the 2019-2020 season but that is in contrast to clubs like Colney Heath who have seen their campaigns ended and declared void.

“For me you make one decision,” said Allinson. “You either keep the whole lot going or you cancel it all.

“As far as I’m concerned, the decision [to void step three down] said there is no promotion from the leagues below.

“So if there is no promotion from below, then there can be no relegation from above.

“The FA made a decision [last week] and whether it is right or wrong, there are a lot of clubs disappointed that the leagues have ended.

“Whether that can stay in place I don’t know but I’m sure there is something in the constitution to say the FA’s decision is final.

“My argument is just to leave it. When we can get back to playing we’ll start the season.

“We might not be able to get back playing football until October/November time.

“It’s difficult to say you’re going to scrap a year of [Premier League] football because of all the TV money and the payments that the club’s get.

“They would lose that for a year which will put football into a really difficult position financially.”

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Scrap it or play it but do it for all says St Albans City boss Ian Allinson

Joe Iaciofano's goal at Braintree Town may not be the final one of St Albans City's season after all. Picture: IAN HALL

Netball Superleague season should be played out in full says former Red Roses boss Tracey Neville

Former England head coach Tracey Neville would like the Superlegue season to start again. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Colney Heath join hundreds of clubs angry at FA decision to void season

Colney Heath have joined over 100 other clubs in asking the FA to reconsider their decision voiding the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Herts police commissioner hails ‘excellent reaction’ to lockdown laws with police yet to issue a fine in the county

Herts PCC David Lloyd has commended police for striking the 'right tone' amid coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Herts police

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel
Drive 24