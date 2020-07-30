New crest unveiled by St Albans City Football Club splits opinion

For the second summer in a row a controversial decision from St Albans City Football Club has split its fanbase down the middle.

Last year an increase in ticket prices angered fans, with some staying away from Clarence Park during the campaign that followed.

The club have now unveiled a new crest, replacing the previous one that was adopted in the early part of the 90s with the consent of the council.

It was designed by Ben Killner of Oomph Creative, himself a coach and volunteer with St Albans City Youth, who have also adopted the new design ahead of their 50th season.

It features “the saltire cross, the halo of Saint Alban and the Cathedral’s iconic Norman Tower” all placed in “a Roman shield” and a circular design.

The announcement came at midday on Wednesday and it provoked instant reactions, with fans taking to social media in their droves.

Allan Thompson thought it “simple but strong” while Colin Peppiatt said it was “very impressive”.

Tom Bodell said: “It’s quite rare I see a new club crest and think it an improvement but St Albans City have nailed it with their new one.”

Former Tottenham and Crystal Palace defender, as well as being a former Saint, was full of praise.

He said: “Top work St Albans City. So much time and work has gone into this and thank you Ben Killner as a volunteer giving up his time in the design.

“Get positive and look forward to football returning.”

Even Chris Batten of St Albans’ own Enter Shikari was impressed.

The band provided the backing track to the video that accompanied the unveiling and the bassist said: “Absolutely loving the new crest. Bring on next season.”

However, not everyone was in agreement with either the design itself or the apparent need to change it in the first place.

Helen Westwood said: “My heart breaks to see 112 years of history just changed by people who won’t even be there when us, the fans, still are.

“A new era? Why now? Sad day.”

James Brewer said: “First question is why? What was wrong with the old one? It had resonance & even some heraldic and regal impact that set us apart.

“Now we fall into a pool of circular, same font badges with many other clubs.”

Mark Dunkley called it “awful” before comparing the shield design to a mobile phone.

Speaking in the promotional package attached to the badge launch, Lawrence Levy, co-owner of St Albans City, said: “The decision to implement a new crest was collective and one we didn’t take lightly. We included some of our young saints and as well as fans who were also involved throughout the whole design process.

“We brought together many elements of our city and the club’s history; the Roman shield, the Abbey, the halo as well as the year we were founded.”

