St Albans City and Ian Allinson furious at National League for decision to play their game at Braintree

Ian Allinson has said the National League got it wrong with their decision not to postpone games. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Ian Allinson has launched a scathing attack on the National League over the decision not to postpone this weekend's programme.

Like other teams in the other two National League divisions, St Albans City were told yesterday that their match at Braintree Town in the National League South would go ahead.

They ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a first-half Joe Iaciofano goal but the Saints boss believes he should have been safely at home like almost all the other leagues and teams across Europe.

He said: 'I'm so disappointed we're here today. This should have been postponed as the rest of the leagues were.

'I'm lucky because I felt like this before the game and if we'd lost, people would have said it was sour grapes.

'But we've all got family at home, we've all got older family in terms of nans and grans and grandads and we shouldn't be here risking that.

'We've heard there were another 10 deaths overnight which is a lot in one night.

'There's a lot of worry and a lot of seriousness going on in the world and we have to ensure that our family and all the people around us are cared for and looked after and we don't risk giving them this disease.

'My condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones but the National League need to take a serious look at themselves over the decision to play today.

'There are more important things than getting money into football clubs.

'There's my family, my players, my staff and I've got their welfare to look at.

'People in around the club that have to be looked after and we've got to make sure we don't put them at risk.

'And we've put them at risk today.'

Allinson also felt stronger leadership and a firmer, more wide-ranging decision should have come from the FA.

Along with the EFL, they decided to close down the Premier League until April 3, but left the decision over non-league and grassroots football up to the individual leagues.

He said: 'I know the government made a statement and a decision but the FA have sat on the fence and not made a decision.

'They said 'we'll leave it to you guys'.

'They should have cancelled all football this weekend and until April.

'We shouldn't be playing football and I think they've got it wrong.

'I think they've made a massive mistake and they have to seriously look at what they're going to do in the future.'

Before the game Saints confirmed with Watford about the availability of their two loan players, Lewis Gordon and Harry Forster, with the Premier League club giving their blessing to play the young duo.

They did have one player missing though with Allinson and the club taking no risks.

The boss said: 'Rohdell Gordon has declared he had a cold and a chesty cough. The doctors think it is a cold and have not tested him for anything else.

'I asked to stay away for seven days and I've given the players Tuesday night off.

'They'll stay away until at least Thursday and if any of them develop a cough or a temperature they need to let us know straight away.'

As for the game itself, the boss was delighted with the win and three points but felt the result should have been a lot bigger.

He said: 'They have had an upturn in results and some good results so I'm over the moon to come here and win 1-0.

'I'm really pleased but we made hard of work of it. With our dominance in the first half we should have come in at least two, maybe three goals in front.

'Then we've had a 15, 20-minute spell in the second half where we dominated the game, dominated possession and created a few chances.

'But then we got sloppy in the last 20 minutes.

'They won much more second balls than they did and it was a difficult last 20 minutes.

'They could have got something out of the game when they didn't deserve it.

'That sums up our season. We've won 1-0 and the players have put a great effort in but that's a game we should have won three or four.'