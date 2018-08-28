Race for play-off place starts at Eastbourne says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

David Noble's goal gave St Albans City the win against Hertford Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Leigh Page Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson hopes that victory over Hertford Town on Tuesday night can be the catalyst for more consistent performances and a surge up the table – starting with their trip to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City have slipped into the bottom half of the table over the last few weeks and are now 14th.

However, such is the tightness of the league they are actually closer to the play-off places than relegation, just four points away in fact, and Allinson believes his squad have to grasp that opportunity.

He said: “There’s been a massive amount of inconsistent performances this year and everybody has to take responsibility.

“When we’re on our game, we’re very good but when we’re not, we’re not very good at all.

“As a group we need to make sure we go and win games of football. We’ve got a great opportunity.

“Let’s become a very consistent side that’s going to win games and not lose many and if we do that we’ll end up in a play-off place.”