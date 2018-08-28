Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Race for play-off place starts at Eastbourne says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 December 2018

David Noble's goal gave St Albans City the win against Hertford Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Leigh Page

David Noble's goal gave St Albans City the win against Hertford Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Leigh Page

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

Ian Allinson hopes that victory over Hertford Town on Tuesday night can be the catalyst for more consistent performances and a surge up the table – starting with their trip to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

City have slipped into the bottom half of the table over the last few weeks and are now 14th.

However, such is the tightness of the league they are actually closer to the play-off places than relegation, just four points away in fact, and Allinson believes his squad have to grasp that opportunity.

He said: “There’s been a massive amount of inconsistent performances this year and everybody has to take responsibility.

“When we’re on our game, we’re very good but when we’re not, we’re not very good at all.

“As a group we need to make sure we go and win games of football. We’ve got a great opportunity.

“Let’s become a very consistent side that’s going to win games and not lose many and if we do that we’ll end up in a play-off place.”

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Race for play-off place starts at Eastbourne says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

David Noble's goal gave St Albans City the win against Hertford Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Leigh Page

St Albans synagogue reveals artwork to honour relatives who have passed away

The memorial tree revealed by the St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS). Picture: SAMS

College putting wellbeing of students in the spotlight

Rhianna Hornsey, Belinda Jenner, Stacey Turner and Kirsty Armstrong from the Welwyn Garden City campus students union and OakExtra team in the new Wellbeing Centre.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans small business owner visits House of Lords as ambassador

Deryane Tadd, of The Dressing Room on St Albans High Street, at House Of Lords’ Cholmondeley Room, as an ambassador of Small Business Saturday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists