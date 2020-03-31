Advanced search

Decision of FA to void only some leagues raises questions marks for Scott Shulton

PUBLISHED: 11:01 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 31 March 2020

Scott Shulton found the decision to void football from step three down as 'strange'. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Scott Shulton says the consensus among players he’s spoken to is that the FA’s decision to void the season is “strange”.

And like most people, the former Saints and now Chesham United midfielder questions why it was only made for clubs at step three and below.

He said: “It’s a bit crazy. I’ve spoken to so many players, some I haven’t spoken to in so long, and it’s a strange decision.

“To make it before the Premier League and EFL has been decided, that’s our biggest question mark really. Why has it been made at our level and not at the levels above?

“It looks like they are going to try and complete it because of the money but if you look across non-league clubs and at their chairmen, their players and their fans, there’s no difference.

“People have committed hard-earned time into a season and been told that’s void.

“It’s disappointing because as a player you work so hard and you have the highs and the lows that go with that.

“I look at my season and it went from a difficult time with St Albans where we were in a position we didn’t want to be in and the boys were fighting to get out of it, to then coming to Chesham where we’re fighting for promotion.

“It’s been a mixed season.

“If all these leagues above go on to August, do we mirror that and not start our season until they do?

“It’s a minefield for everyone and for some boys normality and routine is important.

“When work and life aren’t going as well, football is a time for some to switch off so to not have that is difficult. Nobody can prepare.”

