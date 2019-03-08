Advanced search

St Albans City 'have to improve drastically' before visit of Dorking Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 06:07 16 August 2019

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is expecting a tough battle against 'ambitious' Dorking Wanderers. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson is expecting a tough battle against 'ambitious' Dorking Wanderers. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Ian Allinson says the backlash from St Albans City's loss to Braintree has to come quickly - but admits Dorking Wanderers will provide a stern test.

The Surrey club have won three promotions in the last five seasons having only been formed in 1999.

And they have taken to the National League South in style with three wins from three ahead of Wednesday's game with Havant & Waterlooville.

And the City boss is expecting another tough battle.

He said: "They've gone through the leagues and they've got some very good players, a lot of potential.

"You don't sign someone like Jason Prior, who was top scorer with Havant two years ago, if you're not ambitious.

"They are a very ambitious club, we know that, but we have to get our own house in order first.

"The players and I will walk away from Braintree knowing we all have to do better and improve.

"We have to improve drastically because I can't watch that again."

