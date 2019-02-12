Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plenty of time left for St Albans City to get play-off challenge back on track

PUBLISHED: 10:06 14 February 2019

St Albans City and Wealdstone drew 0-0 at Clarence Park in December. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans City and Wealdstone drew 0-0 at Clarence Park in December. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

There is at least one silver lining to be taken from St Albans City’s humiliation at Hungerford Town according to manager Ian Allinson – there is still plenty of games for Saints to reach the play-offs, starting with their trip to Wealdstone.

City head to Grosvenor Vale to face an old foe who are one of the form teams in National South.

Their 2-1 win away to Truro City made it four wins and two draws in the last six games, a sequence that has lifted the Stones up to eighth, one place above Saints on the same number of points.

But Allinson points to the number of remaining fixtures as a positive for St Albans.

He said: “The good thing about the league is we’ve still got 13 games to go and we’re only three points outside the play-offs.

“We have to work on our shape and defend properly as a team, and that’s from the front to the back.

“But when we’ve had our good spells we’ve been very good and we’ve got to get back to those.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

New BBC TV show sees local judges search for St Albans’ best address

The Best House in Town judges: (l-r) Olwyn Grint, Emma Bustamante, Dean Mason, Randa Kort and Kuldip Chohan. Picture: BBC

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich councillors hit back at claims they are “killing off the city” as they wrangle over traffic control with county council

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans homelessness charity comes to aid of burgled charity shop

Mohammed Akhtar at his charity shop in Hatfield Road, St Albans, which was burgled overnight. Picture: DANNY LOO

Confidence still high despite changes as excitement builds at Verulam Reallymoving

Beth Watson and Jez Cox at the Verulam Reallymoving Racing Team launch event at The Horn. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Plenty of time left for St Albans City to get play-off challenge back on track

St Albans City and Wealdstone drew 0-0 at Clarence Park in December. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Controlled parking zone in St Albans ladder roads ‘saddles residents with problem’

Woodstock Road North has also been affected by displaced parking following the introduction of the Controlled Parking Zone. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans closing in on promotion to new national hockey league

St Albans Hockey Club's Luke Kennedy. Picture: Chris Hobson Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists