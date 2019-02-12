Plenty of time left for St Albans City to get play-off challenge back on track
PUBLISHED: 10:06 14 February 2019
Copyright - Leigh Page 2018
There is at least one silver lining to be taken from St Albans City’s humiliation at Hungerford Town according to manager Ian Allinson – there is still plenty of games for Saints to reach the play-offs, starting with their trip to Wealdstone.
City head to Grosvenor Vale to face an old foe who are one of the form teams in National South.
Their 2-1 win away to Truro City made it four wins and two draws in the last six games, a sequence that has lifted the Stones up to eighth, one place above Saints on the same number of points.
But Allinson points to the number of remaining fixtures as a positive for St Albans.
He said: “The good thing about the league is we’ve still got 13 games to go and we’re only three points outside the play-offs.
“We have to work on our shape and defend properly as a team, and that’s from the front to the back.
“But when we’ve had our good spells we’ve been very good and we’ve got to get back to those.”