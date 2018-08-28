National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Copyright - Leigh Page 2018

It maybe a cliche but two goals against Hemel Hempstead Town really were the perfect Christmas present for St Albans City’s David Moyo.

They fired Saints to a first victory in the league over the Tudors since January 2012, much to the delight of the big Boxing Day crowd.

But the biggest smile inside Clarence Park belonged to the striker, who made the switch from the west side of the M1 in the summer.

“There’s nothing better than that,” said Moyo. “I was dreaming of scoring goals yesterday and to get the win as well, that’s the cherry on top.

“Playing against your old team always gives you a little bit more. I know a few of the boys but we’re not friends during the 90 minutes.

“I just wanted the three points and to get some goals.”

It takes Moyo to 10 for the season but that is just the start according to the in-form forward, for both him and the club.

Moyo said: “The next target is 15 and the one after that is 20. I just want to keep going and hopefully keep improving.

“We’re starting to gel and the boys are getting better. We’re doing a lot of work with the gaffer and Glen and it is starting to pay off.

“Hopefully we can keep progressing, that’s the main thing.

“The play-offs are our biggest aim. That’s what we want.

“We feel we can beat anyone in a one-off game. That’s what the aim is.”

Playing against his former team, Moyo received perhaps not unsuspected grief from the Hemel fans.

City boss Ian Allinson though says that is just part and parcel of the game.

“What people don’t realise is how hard they tried to keep him last season,” Allinson revealed.

“They’ve even made enquiries to bring him back this year.

“He’s a vitally important part in what we want to do.

“Sometimes when somebody leaves a football club it’s not always about the financial side of things.

“They want to come in and play with a different set of players and a different management team.

“He’s got 10 goals now. If he can go and get another 15 goals in the second half of the season, that would be a great return.

“He’s playing on his own up front but if we get quality into the box, he’s going to finish them for us.

“He’s leading the line really well.”