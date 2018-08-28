Percy Kiangebeni leaves St Albans City after contract is cancelled
PUBLISHED: 08:46 30 January 2019
Percy Kiangebeni has left St Albans City after his contract was cancelled.
The decision, according to a club statement, was by “mutual consent” although it did go on to say the midfielder had “become increasingly frustrated at the lack of first-team football and expressed his desire for regular opportunities elsewhere”.
The 22-year-old joined Saints in the summer of 2017 from Enfield Town and went on to make a total of 74 appearances and score six goals.
And despite not featuring as often in recent weeks, 27 of those 74 sightings have come this year.
His only goal this term came in the 2-0 win at home to Concord Rangers back in September.
Speaking on Twitter, the player himself said: “My time at St Albans has come to an end and I would like to thank the fans and coaching staff for having me at the club.
“It’s been nothing but a pleasure.”