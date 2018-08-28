Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Percy Kiangebeni leaves St Albans City after contract is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 08:46 30 January 2019

Percy Kiangebeni in action against Truro City earlier in January. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Percy Kiangebeni in action against Truro City earlier in January. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Copyright - Leigh Page 2019

Percy Kiangebeni has left St Albans City after his contract was cancelled.

Percy Kiangebeni has left St Albans City after his contract was cancelled. Picture: LEIGH PAGEPercy Kiangebeni has left St Albans City after his contract was cancelled. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The decision, according to a club statement, was by “mutual consent” although it did go on to say the midfielder had “become increasingly frustrated at the lack of first-team football and expressed his desire for regular opportunities elsewhere”.

Percy Kiangebeni scores his last goal for St Albans City in a 2-0 home win over Concord Rangers in the National South in September. Picture: LEIGH PAGEPercy Kiangebeni scores his last goal for St Albans City in a 2-0 home win over Concord Rangers in the National South in September. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

The 22-year-old joined Saints in the summer of 2017 from Enfield Town and went on to make a total of 74 appearances and score six goals.

Percy Kiangebeni celebrates after scoring his last goal for St Albans City in a 2-0 home win over Concord Rangers in the National South in September. Picture: LEIGH PAGEPercy Kiangebeni celebrates after scoring his last goal for St Albans City in a 2-0 home win over Concord Rangers in the National South in September. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

And despite not featuring as often in recent weeks, 27 of those 74 sightings have come this year.

His only goal this term came in the 2-0 win at home to Concord Rangers back in September.

Speaking on Twitter, the player himself said: “My time at St Albans has come to an end and I would like to thank the fans and coaching staff for having me at the club.

“It’s been nothing but a pleasure.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

St Albans’ Pub in the Park festival still needs green light from council

Pub In The Park.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

St Albans named as one of the UK’s best places to live

St Albans is right up there with Orkney and Rutland. Picture: DANNY LOO

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

St Albans’ Pub in the Park festival still needs green light from council

Pub In The Park.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Archie Mac double helps Harpenden Town grab dramatic draw with Crawley Green

Harpenden Town's Archie McClelland. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Percy Kiangebeni leaves St Albans City after contract is cancelled

Percy Kiangebeni in action against Truro City earlier in January. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans holidaymaker speaks out about “poor” M25 signs which nearly caused him to miss flight

A diversion sign. Picture: Steve Williams.

Feature: Internationally famous St Albans band on the music industry, success, and their journey

Herts Advertiser reporter Franki Berry sits down with The Zombies at the Clarion Hotel in St Albans after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: DANNY LOO

More success on and off road for Verulam Reallymoving and Verulam Cycling Club

Verulam Reallymoving's Alarik Knox stands on top of the U10 podium in the Central Cyclo-cross League event at Hillingdon. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists