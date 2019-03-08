Noble ready to put injury nightmare behind him ahead of 'exciting' new season

David Noble returned after six months out with injury against Stevenage. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

David Noble's return from injury is just one reason for the growing excitement ahead of the new season - as he predicts this could be St Albans City's year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The frustrated midfielder picked up an injury against Billericay in December that forced him to miss the rest of the campaign.

But he returned in the 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Saturday and was delighted to be back playing.

He said: "It's been ridiculous. I had a cruciate injury [earlier in my career] but you know that's going to be a year. A silly little metatarsal chip and you're out for six months.

You may also want to watch:

"When they did the scan they said there was a lot of wear and tear but I'm just glad to be out there. The injury is all in the past now."

And he is hopeful that the team can enjoy a successful season.

"I was quite impressed with the new signings," admitted the 37-year-old. "They were confident on the ball, all seem to understand the game and are fit and willing to work.

"I'm excited, especially with the group of players we've got; I think we'll do alright.

"The management have done a good job in putting the players together and it's now down to us. The fact we're all thinking positively, as the gaffer is, it's going to be exciting."