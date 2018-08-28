No excuses for St Albans City at Truro City with journey there providing little fear for Ian Allinson

Sam Merson got the first goal in a 2-1 win at Truro last season.

The long journey to Truro is not an excuse St Albans City can use if they fail to return from Cornwall with three points.

The round trip will see Saints clock up close to 600 miles but as far as manager Ian Allinson is concerned it’s just part and parcel of life in National South.

He said: “We can make excuses but it’s how you approach it. We’re doing it right.

“We’re leaving quite early and we’re stopping in Exeter for a pre-match meal and a few stretches.

“It’s the trip back that is going to be the problem.

“It’s a long day and a long night and some of us will have to go to work on the Wednesday morning.”

The sides were originally meant to meet at the beginning of December but that match, which was set to take place at Torquay United’s Plainmoor ground where the White Tigers have been playing their home games this season, was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

And this game will mark Truro’s first league match back at Treyew Road.

“It’s going to be tough but if you want to play at this level or the level above, these are the things you are going to have to test yourself with,” said Allinson.

“The commitment has to be there week in, week out.

“We chose to be in this league so we have to accept what we get.

“It is the short straw as we were on our way to Torquay in December and it would have been over and done with by now.”