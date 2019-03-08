Advanced search

New St Albans City star David Longe-King impresses on England debut

PUBLISHED: 20:19 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:19 11 June 2019

St Albans City's David Longe-King played for England C against Estonia. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY

New St Albans City signing David Longe-King impressed on his England C debut as the non-league Three Lions were beaten 2-0 in Estonia.

The goals arrived late on to deny the squad what would have been a deserved draw at least in Tallinn against the hosts' U23 side.

The first of those late goals came from a familiar name.

Markus Poom, son of former Derby County and Sunderland keeper Mart, glanced a header into the top corner on 88 minutes.

And Estonia killed the game off in stoppage time thanks to a low finish from Kaarel Usta.

Aside from Longe-King there were a number of other debutants picked by Paul Fairclough.

They included Hitchin Town's Isaac Galliford and it was the Canary who came closest to scoring over the 90 minutes for England.

Having arrived off the bench the diminuitive Galliford bent a wicked free-kick round the Estonian wall only to see it slam against the upright and bounce out.

