New St Albans City star Andronicos promises 'we'll put it right in replay'

St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

He had a match-winning debut ripped away from him in the dying seconds of the FA Cup game with Worthing but new St Albans City signing Andronicos Georgiou is confident they can complete the job in the replay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN St Albans City celebrate Andronicos Georgiou's goal against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

The forward joined Saints last week on loan from League Two Stevenage and a beautifully struck shot in the second half looked to be enough to give them victory over the Mackerel Men.

Worthing equalised six minutes into injury time but the 19-year-old saw enough from his new team-mates to suggest they will complete the job at Woodside Road.

He said: "I felt we controlled the game for long periods and it's just one of them. They kept piling on the pressure because they wanted the goal but we'll go there with confidence.

"I thought it was a good game. It was my first game back in four or five months and when I scored the goal I thought we'd see it out.

"We'll put it right in the replay."

Georgiou had broken into the first team at the Lamex Stadium at the beginning of last season but found a run in the squad hard to come by.

It left him on loan at Kings Langley at the beginning of 2019 and the move to Clarence Park, initially until January, is designed to help him get back into the Boro side.

"They just wanted me to go out and get some game time, score some goals and get my confidence back up," he told HertsAdSport.

"Then when I go back to Stevenage I need to do it there.

"I know I can show them what I've got and I'm hoping to do that at St Albans.

"The first team did really well last season and it's been tough to get back into. People don't like to change a winning team but I haven't let that affect me.

"I've stayed positive and now I just want to my best for St Albans."

And despite only a few days with the City squad, he says he already feels very much part of the team.

He said: "My first session was on Thursday and they've been so welcoming, I feel like I've been here for ages.

"They are a great bunch of lads and I'm just looking at playing my football for as long as I'm here."