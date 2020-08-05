St Albans City add two more to squad for next season

Mitchell Weiss (14) scored for Hemel Hempstead Town against St Albans City in September 2017. Picture: BOB WALKLEY Robert Walkley

St Albans City had added two attack minded players to their squad for the new National League South season.

Dara Dada playing for Barking against South Park in March. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Dara Dada playing for Barking against South Park in March. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Mitchell Weiss, who has experience of the division from his time with Hemel Hempstead Town, joins from Southern League Premier Division Central side Kings Langley.

It was at Gaywood Park that the 26-year-old first made his name, rejoining the club after his spell at Vauxhall Road.

The striker scored 10 goals in 39 appearances last season as Lango finished 10th in the voided season.

Signing number two is Michael Oluwadara Dada, a midfielder who will be known to fans of Welwyn Garden City, Hertford Town and Berkhamsted as Dara.

The 21-year old was at Isthmian League Division South Central side Barking last year.