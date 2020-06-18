National League vote to use unweighted points system as promotion confirmed for Wealdstone, King’s Lynn Town and Barrow

There will be no trip to Wealdstone next season for St Albans City after the north London side were promoted as champions. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

The rubber stamp was finally applied to St Albans City’s season after National League clubs voted to accept the league’s resolution.

That means no relegation from either the National League South or North and the final league positions decided on an unweighted points per game basis, leaving City in 20th.

In truth though there was never likely to be any relegation from the moment clubs at step three and down found their season voided early into the coronavirus lockdown.

But the decision by the league does have ramifications above Saints though with Wealdstone and King’s Lynn Town promoted into the National League and Barrow heading back into the football league for the first time in 48 years after being declared champions.

There may be more promotions too with the end of season play-offs given the green light, subject to the competition rules and the applicable government guidance on the phased return of elite sport.

The National League have also said that whatever else happens that the number of clubs relegated from the National League will be determined so as to maintain 24 clubs in the division.

the National League’s chief executive officer Michael Tattersall said: “I congratulate each of our champion clubs on their successful campaigns.

“The enforced curtailment of our season does nothing to discredit the quality of the football played and I am pleased that our clubs have overwhelmingly supported the award of their titles.

“We can now also look towards the completion of end of season play-offs.”

If Wealdstone are the only side promoted from the South then it could mean a lateral move across from the North for one of Brackley Town, Leamington or Gloucester City, rather than a side dropping in from the National League above.

No mention was made about whether the gap left by Bury’s expulsion by the Football League would remain in the EFL or be passed down to National League North and South.