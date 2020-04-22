St Albans City safe from relegation as National League calls end to season

St Albans Citys season is officially over after a vote by National League clubs. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

St Albans City’s season is officially over after the National League brought it to a halt – and it means they are definitely safe from relegation.

A vote of clubs across the three divisions returned “a clear majority” in favour of bringing it to an end.

The actual ramifications of what the decision means have yet to be agreed on, as has whether there will be relegation from the National League South, but with the only options seemingly to use points-per-game or void the entire campaign, then Saints cannot finish in the bottom two.

The league’s statement said: “With almost 90 per cent of responses returned it is evident a clear majority of clubs are in favour [of ending the season].

“The board has chosen to communicate the decision now to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.”

The league added: “The options concerning the sporting outcomes of the 2019-20 season remain under careful and timely consideration.”