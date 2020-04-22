Advanced search

St Albans City safe from relegation as National League calls end to season

PUBLISHED: 15:13 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 22 April 2020

St Albans Citys season is officially over after a vote by National League clubs. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans Citys season is officially over after a vote by National League clubs. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

St Albans City’s season is officially over after the National League brought it to a halt – and it means they are definitely safe from relegation.

A vote of clubs across the three divisions returned “a clear majority” in favour of bringing it to an end.

The actual ramifications of what the decision means have yet to be agreed on, as has whether there will be relegation from the National League South, but with the only options seemingly to use points-per-game or void the entire campaign, then Saints cannot finish in the bottom two.

The league’s statement said: “With almost 90 per cent of responses returned it is evident a clear majority of clubs are in favour [of ending the season].

“The board has chosen to communicate the decision now to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.”

The league added: “The options concerning the sporting outcomes of the 2019-20 season remain under careful and timely consideration.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Medically trained Luton airport staff redeployed to help ambulance service

Luton airport has pledged to support the community duing the coronavrius outbreak and has redeployed some of its medically trained staff to help the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: London Luton Airport

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Medically trained Luton airport staff redeployed to help ambulance service

Luton airport has pledged to support the community duing the coronavrius outbreak and has redeployed some of its medically trained staff to help the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: London Luton Airport

Remembering beloved Harpenden shoe shop retailer

Victor Keshishian.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City safe from relegation as National League calls end to season

St Albans Citys season is officially over after a vote by National League clubs. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

St Albans museum exhibitions, artefacts and educational resources available for free online

St Albans Museum + Gallery is currently closed but you can now explore the exhibitions online. Picture: DANNY LOO

Budding lawyer from Hatfield up for top legal mind award

Ben Williams has been shortlisted for the National Accident Helpline’s Future Legal Mind Award. Picture: National Accident Helpline

New manager at Colney Heath Ladies can’t wait to get started

Colney Heath Ladies have a new management team for next season. Picture: JAMES LATTER
Drive 24