National League cancels all fixtures until April

PUBLISHED: 18:21 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 16 March 2020

Joe Iaciofano and Lewis Gordon celebrate the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at Braintree Town. Picture: IAN HALL

The National League have joined the other leagues in the top eight levels of English football by postponing all fixtures until April.

They had opted to stay on at the weekend meaning St Albans City went to Braintree Town in the National League South for a match they won 1-0.

But following the government’s decision to stop supporting mass gatherings with emergency service workers, they have said continuing was “clearly not practical”.

In a statement the National League said: “At a board meeting on Friday, we decided to use our best endeavours to keep the season going in the face of unprecedented adversity.

“However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels we have to accept that the situation is now out of our control.

“In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

“In those circumstances and in line with the Football Association and the professional game, we have decided that the competition is now suspended until at least April 3.

“We will continue to monitor the situation but we trust that loyal clubs, fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors will accept that we have had no other choice but to reach this decision.

“We wish everybody connected with the competition and indeed the whole country a safe passage through these turbulent times.”

It means St Albans City’s games against Dulwich Hamlet at home on Saturday and away to Chelmsford City on March 28 have been postponed.

That game at Clarence Park was already likely to be postponed anyway as Dulwich had announced earlier in the day that they were suspending “all footballing activity for the foreseeable future”.

