National League South: St Albans City 1 Dorking Wanderers 1 - player ratings

St Albans City took on Dorking Wanderers at Clarence Park in the National League South. Archant

St Albans City had an instant chance to remedy Tuesday night's disaster against Braintree Town when Dorking Wanderers visited Clarence Park and it was a better performance as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. But who was the star of the show for the home side. Read how Herts Advertiser's Neil Metcalfe rated the players here.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Snedker: 8 - Two big saves in the opening three minutes, the first a big one-handed stop from Jason Prior, prevented a slow start from escalating quickly. Solid for the remainder of the game and couldn't be faulted for the goal.

Joe Howe: 6 - Wasn't able to offer much in an attacking sense but that's not his main role. Had a few nervy moments but is a steady-away defender for the most part and that was the case here.

Oli Sprague: 6 - Departed after just 22 minutes complaining of a tight calf. Had been given the nod over Tom Bender initially.

David Longe-King: 7 - Scored and was voted man of the match by the fans. One inexplicable moment late on when he lost Matthew Briggs but has an uncanny knack of getting in to the right position even when it seems he has been caught out.

James Kaloczi: 6 - Reunited with DLK at centre-half after starting the Braintree game in midfield. Not as commanding as in previous outings but got the job done by hook or by crook.

Bobson Bawling: 6 - Was being cajoled into closing down much more by the management throughout the game and was doing as instructed. Was turning into a far better day for the winger until he lost the ball in the build-up to Dorking goal.

Taylor Miles: 6 - Booked again, four in four now, and needs to cut that out of his game sharpish. Showed his vision late on when he tried to slip Merson in. Defender stopped him that time but when he manages to add pass completion to the vision, he will shine.

David Diedhiou: 7 - A good player is one who can go about his work without you realising too much. He did everything that was expected of him, breaking up Dorking attacks and allowing his more creative midfield partners to shine.

David Noble: 7 - Lit up the first half with a lovely little ball slid through the defenders to Foxley. No surprise his departure led to Saints struggling to retain the ball. Still getting back to full fitness but is getting there.

Darren Foxley: 6 - His set-piece delivery wasn't bad but it's just not happening at the moment for him. Was getting all over the park but I would like to see him stick to the wing and terrorise full-backs more.

Joe Iaciofano: 7 - Should have scored and he'll probably be the first to admit that. Always difficult to play up front on your own but he is a real livewire and his movement will give many centre-halves recurring nightmares.

Substitutes:

Tom Bender: 6 - Brought on early because of Oli Sprague's injury. Didn't harm his chances of regaining his starting place as he plays catch up following a delayed start to the year.

Albert Adu: 6 - Arrived on 72 minutes in place of Bawling. Not his fault but that coincided with the game getting stretched and Saints struggling to keep hold of the ball.

Sam Merson: 6 - Part of the double substitution with Adu, replacing Noble. Worked hard to find a gap but like his fellow sub the turnovers didn't help him.