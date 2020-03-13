St Albans City get the go-ahead for Braintree trip as National League decides not to postpone games yet

St Albans City will play at east one more National League South game this season despite Coronavirus fears. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The National League has decided not to suspended all fixtures despite the escalating threat of Coronavirus.

It had been widely thought the league, who cover three divisions in the top two steps of non-league and where St Albans City currently play, would follow the likes of the Premier League, EFL and others in calling off games for the next few weeks.

But following a meeting this afternoon they have decided that this weekend's fixtures at the very least would still go ahead.

In a statement the National League said: 'Following a board meeting held today, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.

'The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

'The Football Association has offered its guidance and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.

'The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.

'All Clubs and supporters are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest public health advice.'

It means that St Albans City will still play what could be a vital fixture away to Braintree Town.

The Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship made the decision earlier in the day to postpone all fixtures until April 3.

That reversal was prompted by the positive high-profile cases of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Bradley Hudson-Odoi.

A statement from the FA said: 'The decision is being made purely on the number of cases requiring self-isolation and the impact on facilities. Given the steps being taken across clubs, there is no alternative but for today's action.

'However, all parties are committed at this time to trying to complete this season's domestic fixture programme and are liaising to establish appropriate options to do so.'

The Spartan South Midlands League, home of Colney Heath, Harpenden Town and London Colney, became the first non-league to call their games off with the added twist that they didn't give a date for any resumption.

And since then both the Southern League and Isthmian League decided to call off all fixtures over the next eight days.