St Albans City stars unlikely to rejoin club after rejecting new deals admits Allinson

PUBLISHED: 20:55 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:55 06 July 2019

Player of the season Ben Wyatt has yet to re-sign for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Player of the season Ben Wyatt has yet to re-sign for St Albans City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Ian Allinson admits that as it stands the trio of Ben Wyatt, Solomon Sambou and David Moyo are unlikely to be part of St Albans City's plans this season.

Solomon Sambou has yet to re-sign for St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOOSolomon Sambou has yet to re-sign for St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

All three were offered new contracts for the coming campaign but as of yet none have signed, and the clock may have run out on their chances.

Sambou has been at Clarence Park for the last two seasons while both David Moyo and Ben Wyatt impressed after joining last summer, Moyo becoming the club's top scorer while Wyatt claimed an unprecedented four player of the month awards as well as the player of the season crown.

Allinson said: "Ben and Solomon were both offered re-engagement terms and didn't take us up on them.

David Moyo is having a trial at Yeovil Town. Picture: DANNY LOODavid Moyo is having a trial at Yeovil Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

"Ben has been training with us but it's something we've got to sit down and discuss further. I was conscious he may come back from his holiday and not sign for us so I signed Ollie Sprague.

"Ben's position has been taken at the moment but I've got to sit and talk to the boy and see what he wants going forward.

"Solomon wants to try and play at the next level which I appreciate and I'm not sure where he will end up.

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOOSt Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: DANNY LOO

"We spoke to David Moyo at length. We offered him a deal but he wants to go full-time, he's at that age where he feels this is the last opportunity for him.

"I think he's having a spell at Yeovil this week.

"Good luck to these boys but sometimes you have to move on and you have to rebuild your side.

"I'm very happy and confident that some of the players we've brought in are the right age for where we are.

"Hopefully they can replace the three if they don't sign."

